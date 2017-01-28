Indiana Roundup: Floyd Central makes history

For the first time in nearly 30 years, Floyd Central High School’s boys basketball team has put together a seven-game winning streak.

The Highlanders overcame a tough shooting night as well as a tight defensive performance from their opponents as they held on for a 39-27 victory Friday evening at Seymour. It’s the first time since the 1988-1989 season that Floyd Central has won seven consecutive games, and that year also coincided with the school’s last sectional title.

Luke Gohmann led the Highlanders with 13 points to go with seven rebounds and Cobie Barnes added nine points.

“We’re always happy anytime you get a road, conference win you’ve got to be happy with that,” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said. “We didn’t play as well as we would have liked but over the years I’ve found usually the other team has something to do with that. They had a game plan and did a good job of taking some things away from us. Overall I’m happy we managed to get a win.”

Floyd Central struggled to deal with Seymour’s zone-defense, often settling for shots along the perimeter in the first half and playing into Seymour’s game-plan to slow the game down and play at its tempo.

“They played a zone and we were impatient attacking that, we took a lot of quick perimeter shots, and offensively they controlled the tempo and spread the ball out,” Sturgeon said, noting that with his team up 14 points in the fourth quarter, Seymour began trying to speed up play and Floyd Central attempted to slow it down.

The Highlanders go for their eighth-straight win on Saturday with a trip to face Evansville Reitz.

SALEM ROUTS AUSTIN

Salem put together a 29-6 run in the third quarter to maul Austin by a final score of 80-52.

Star guard Seth Hobson put up 30 points and was 13 of 17 from the floor as the Lions won their 12th-straight game. Hobson also recorded eight rebounds.

Despite the big winning streak, Salem coach Hank Weedin said his team appears unaffected by any additional pressure to win.

Theyre a pretty laid back group and pretty mature,” Weedin said. “One of the things is we’ve been noticed and we’re getting everyone’s best shot, which is typical. One thing we have to do is come out and play our best, because we don’t get teams overlooking us. They’re coming in and giving us their best shot. We can’t afford to not give our best effort because we’re playing good teams giving their best effort. As far as worrying about records, our guys are handling it really well and just playing ball.”

JEFF FALLS TO BNL

Jeffersonville lost its fourth straight game with a 55-47 defeat at Bedford North Lawrence.

Bailey Falkenstein and Joe LaGrange each scored 14 points but an abundance of turnovers and giving up offensive rebounds helped Bedford hold on to the lead throughout. Brayton Bailey, the freshman son of former BNL legend and Indiana star Damon Bailey, scored 13 points in the win.

“We just lacked some heart and effort that would have given us a chance to win,” Jeffersonville coach Joe Luce said. “We were out-rebounded on the offensive glass and turned it over almost 20 times. We’re just not doing the things we can control.”

Jeff has a chance to turn around their fortunes when Indianapolis Tech comes to town on Saturday.

SCORES

BOYS

BROWNSTOWN 68, CHARLESTOWN 49

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. – Cody Waskom’s 23 points led No. 2 Class 3-A Brownstown (15-0) to a victory over visiting Charlestown (8-8). The Braves had a 31-21 rebound advantage, led by Jordan Peters with 11. Holding a slight lead to start the second half, Brownstown used a full-court press to go on a 19-10 third quarter run and pull away. Jordan Knoebel led all scorers with 27 points for the Pirates.

CHARLESTOWN (8-8)

Jordan Knoebel 27p; Isaiah Harris 9p; Trey Crace 6p; Brendan Lawler 2p; Max Mitchell 2p; Miles Matthews 2p; Trey Woodward 1p.

BROWNSTOWN (15-0)

Cody Waskom 23p; Carson Lambring 13p, 5a; Jordan Peters 7p, 11r; Kyle Kramer 5p; Gavin Bane 10p; Andrew Murphy 3p; Ty Maxie 3p; Cam Eggersman 2p; Derek Rieckers 2p.

HENRYVILLE 52, SOUTH CENTRAL 34

ELIZABETH, Ind. – Braxton Robertson scored 20 points as Henryville (15-3) rolled past South Central (6-9). The Hornets built a 29-10 lead by halftime. The 15 wins is the most in a season since 2009.

HENRYVILLE (15-3)

Braxton Robertson 20p; Nick Walker 13p; Andrew House 4p; Kasey Robertson 8p; Kade Badger 3p; Kendall Dunn 2p; Thomas Green 2p.

SOUTH CENTRAL (6-9)

Austin Schoen 3p; Brandon Summers 8p; Chase Schoen 4p; Logan Stewart 5p; Cody Balez 4p; Collan Knear 2p; TJ Boyd 8p.

NEW WASHINGTON 60, SWITZERLAND CO. 46

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Caleb Ellison was the maestro as the Mustangs (10-6) toppled the Pacers (9-5). Ellison was a coach’s dream on Friday as the point guard controlled the Mustangs on offense and defense totaling five assists, six rebounds and three points. His leadership opened the doors of opportunity for Zach Moore and Stevie Mack who tallied 19 points and 14 points, respectively. Brandon Horton chipped in another 14 points. The Pacers were led by Casper Stow who contributed 11 points.

NEW WASHINGTON (10-7)

Zach Moore 19p; Stevie Mack 14p; Brandon Horton 14p; Hunter Lind 8p; Caleb Ellison 3p, 5a, 6r; AJ Walter 2p.

SWITZERLAND CO. (9-5)

Casper Stow 11p; Dakota Fuller 8p; Hunter Hayes 6p; Kollin Hayes 6p; Damian Breeck 5p; Austin South 4p; Tyler Konkle 3p; Zack Wainscott 2p; Justin Green 1p.

LANESVILLE 54, EASTERN (PEKIN) 38

PEKIN, Ind.- The Eagles (8-8) defeated the Musketeers (1-12) led by Riley Cook’s 16 points. Julien Stewart scored eight points and Austin Gootee and Elijah Wilkin both finished with seven points for the Eagles. The Musketeers were led by Matt Coats who ended with nine points.

LANESVILLE (8-8)

Julien Stewart 8p; Joe Jacobi 2p; Evan Ash 6p; Greg Daly 4p; Riley Cook 16p; Austin Gootee 7p; Mitchell Bailey 4p; Elijah Wilkin 7p.

EASTERN (PEKIN) (1-12)

Swayer Starrett 2p; Matt Coats 9p; Trevor Lewellen 6p; Ridge Hall 2p; Mason Moore 2p; Leif Edlin 5p; Conner Marshall 3p; Parker Wallingford 7p.

CORYDON 60, PAOLI 51, OT

CORYDON, Ind. – The Panthers (7-8) shot 53 percent from the floor and come from behind to defeat Paoli (9-6). Three players scored in double-figures for Corydon, which shot 53 percent from the field. The Rams were led by Dietrich Sears, who finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

PAOLI (9-6)

Jordan Clark 9p; Ty Lawson 8p; Garrett Vincent 5p; Ashton Minton 9p, 3r; Jacob Babcock 8p, 4r; Dietrich Sears 12p, 9r.

CORYDON (7-8)

Joey Wiseman 8p, 6r; Clayton Schreck 12p, 5r; Jordan Ripperdan 12p, 4r; Brayden Beauchamp 9p, 3r; Jacob Johnson 5p, 4r; Alec Saulman 12p, 3r, 5a; Kurt Strubler 2p.

GIRLS

JEFFERSONVILLE 49, CASTLE 36

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – The Red Devils (16-7) ended their regular season with a 49-36 win against the Knights (15-7). Jhala Henry finished with 11 points, and Nan Garcia had 10 points for the Red Devils. Jessica Nunge tallied 11 points for the Knights.

CASTLE (15-7)

Jessica Nunge 11p; Chloe Mills 5p; McKenna Tutt 2p; Julia Pate 10p; Sara Hofmann 2p; Jalaya Dowell 6p.

JEFFERSONVILLE (16-7)

Jaylynn Brown 8p; Jhala Henry 11p; Nan Garcia 10p; Chelsea Gibson 7p; Tori Handley 6p; Jasmine Lilly 2p; Kelsie James 3p; Britney Epperson 2p.