Indiana sophomore Charlie Spegal rumbles for 312 yardds rushing

MUNCIE, Ind. — It’s a new season, but it looks like the same old Charlie Spegal for Delta High.

The sophomore running back picked up right where he left off from a remarkable freshman season as he piled up a career-high 317 yards on 27 carries in Delta’s 39-7 win over visiting Centerville.

Spegal rumbled for three scores: from 43 yards, four and 82.

This is more of the same from Spegal as his season-high last season was 259 as he only failed to reach 100 in two games. But Spegal flashed speed and a keen understanding of Centerville’s defense.

“Charlie’s understanding of defenses is very impressive right now,” Overholt said. “He came to the sideline and told exactly what they were doing, what he liked. We made a small modification and they had no answer for it.”