Indiana star Ashton Slone sets state record with hits in 44 straight games

It had been coming, and on Wednesday it happened: Ashton Slone set the Indiana state record with a hit in her 44th straight game.

There it is! 44 straight games with a hit. Ashton Slone singles in 1st inning…new STATE RECORD!@indyhsscores @IndyStarSports @MVanTryon pic.twitter.com/Oa07qcmk6q — Plainfield Athletics (@QuakerSports) May 10, 2017

Slone, a senior at Plainfield, delivered a single in the first inning of Wednesday’s game against Franklin. Perhaps fittingly, Slone finished 3-for-3 with her 10th homer of the season, pushing her batting average to an astounding .735.

RELATED: Ind. softball star making history and doesn’t even know it

To get a more firm sense of how long Slone’s streak has endured, consider this: The last time the Miami of Ohio signee played a game when she didn’t record a hit, she was a sophomore and the Golden State Warriors were yet to appear in the first modern day NBA Finals.

Clearly, reaching the state record mark was a huge accomplishment for Slone, who tries to play each game for fun as if it were her last.

Ashton Slone State Record 44 straight games with a hit! 3-3 tonight with 10th Home Run of year. Batting avg. now at astounding .735. pic.twitter.com/VYo9ZmchgZ — Plainfield Athletics (@QuakerSports) May 10, 2017

“I felt so excited,” Slone told MaxPreps. “The support I had from so many people leading up to it has been great. It meant more to be able to accomplish this feat at home as well.”

How much longer Slone can keep it up is largely up to her. Even when pitchers try to pitch around her, she manages to get a hit. It wouldn’t be surprising for her to wrap up her senior campaign with a hit in every game.