Injury ends state hopes for Wrightstown’s Klister

SEYMOUR – Ben Klister received a standing ovation Saturday following the last high school match of his career.

Unfortunately, the Wrightstown senior wasn’t able to stand himself to fully enjoy it.

Klister’s path to a third straight state appearance was cut short due a knee injury he sustained in a 160-pound semifinal match against Oconto Falls senior Nate Trepanier at the WIAA Division 2 Seymour sectional.

“To see a kid like that get a standing ovation as he leaves on a stretcher just shows the camaraderie in wrestling,” Wrightstown coach Matt Verbeten said. “People understand the physicality and the brutality of the sport, but they respect the gladiators that are out there.”

Klister and Trepanier are two of the best ones around.

The meeting between Klister and Trepanier was a rematch of last year’s 145-pound D2 state championship, which was won by Trepanier with a 3-0 decision.

They entered Saturday both ranked in the top three at 160 in D2 by WIWrestling.com.

The score was 2-1 late in the first period when the two were scrambling before Trepanier went for an ankle pass and Klister suddenly followed with a scream of pain.

“It dislocated and relocated right away,” Klister said about his right knee.

The Wrightstown captain remained down on the mat for over 20 minutes before exiting on a gurney.

Despite the pain, Klister’s focus never left his team.

“I kept asking my mom to tell me how everyone was doing even though I couldn’t see,” Klister said. “My mom was asking me who I wanted to come to the hospital and I said, ‘No one, I have to stay here and support my teammates.’ It’s never just about one wrestler. It’s always about who contributed to you becoming great. That’s what I think wrestling is. It’s not just an individual sport. It’s a team sport.”

Klister returned to the gym on crutches in time to watch two of his senior teammates win Wrightstown’s two sectional titles on the day in back-to-back weight classes.

Bryce Herlache topped Oconto Falls senior Mac Winkler 7-2 to win his first sectional title in his fourth try, while Matthew Van Eperen got a second-period pin over Waupaca senior Derrick Rotta.

“Matthew has really improved and kicked his game up,” Verbeten said about Van Eperen qualifying for state for the first time.

Herlache, who is ranked No. 1 at 182 in D2, advanced to state for a second straight year at the same weight class.

“You can see Bryce was just focused the whole way through in his matches today,” Verbeten said. “He’s so consistent in his approach and what he can do, and he just goes out there and does it.”

Herlache needed that focus in the semifinals when he recorded a first-period pin while Klister was being attended to on the next mat.

“I needed to go out there and win that match,” Herlache said. “Ben Klister pushes me. We’re partners in practice and seeing him go down like that hurts a lot.”

The Tigers advanced three of their six sectional qualifiers to state, making it 20 straight years the program has had at least two individuals advance.

In addition to Herlache and Van Eperen, freshman Ben Durocher qualified at 132 by placing third. The top three individuals in each weight class in D2 and D3 sectional advance to state.

New London’s Scott Cook won the sectional title at 138 pounds with a major decision 19-6 over Freedom’s Sam Peters.

Freedom had four wrestlers advance to state, with Peters and Mitch Garvey (126) finishing second and Evan Vosters (145) and Matt Verhasselt (170) third in their respective weights.

Logan Van Handel was second at 152 and Bryce Schumacher was third at 160 to advance to state for Little Chute.

Rotta was second at 195 to advance to state for Waupaca, as was Justin Kroll at 160 for Seymour.

106: 1st – Cody Holmes TR dec. Lucas Joniaux L-C 6-0. 2nd place wrestleback – Lucas Joniaux L-C dec. Tyler Budz OF 3-1. 113: 1st – Bryce Bosman L-C dec. Joey Bianchi TR 5-0. 2nd place wrestleback – Joey Bianchi TR won by injury default Josh Ehster MOS. 120: 1st – Brock Bergelin DEN pinned Reece Worachek L-C 1:24. 3rd – Dejay Nordrum LAKE dec. Brant Hall NEK 13-11. 126: 1st – Nathan Ronsman L-C dec. Mitch Garvey FREE 9-2. 2nd place wrestleback – Mitch Garvey FREE pinned Benjamin Stimac ANT 2:53. 132: 1st – Jordan Sarver NEK dec. Tanner Deist WT/WR 7-2. 2nd place wrestleback – Tanner Deist WT/WR dec. Ben Durocher WRI 5-4. 138: 1st – Scott Cook NL major dec. Sam Peters FREE 19-6. 2nd place wrestleback – Sam Peters FREE dec. Cameron Lemmens L-C 7-0. 145: 1st – Bryce Ash OF major dec. Laken Duerschmidt TR 15-5. 3rd – Evan Vosters FREE pinned Garrett Jenquart L-C 5:59. 152: 1st – Devan Vandenbusch L-C pinned Logan Van Handel LC 1:26. 2nd place wrestleback – Logan Van Handel LC dec. Jake McClintock LAKE 3-1. 160: 1st – Nate Trepanier OF pinned Justin Krull SEY 1:18. 3rd – Bryce Schumacher LC dec. Matt Turkewicz TOM 3-0. 170: 1st – Dalton Smerchek LUX-CAS dec. Brice Delzer OF 6-0. 2nd place wrestleback – Brice Delzer OF pinned Matt Verhasselt FREE 1:59. 182: 1st – Bryce Herlache WRI dec. Mac Winkler OF 7-2. 3rd – Dalton Becker TR pinned Collinn Eldridge ANT 5:39. 195: 1st – Matthew Van Eperen WRI pinned Derrick Rotta WAUP 3:05. 3rd – Cam Lepkowski PESH won by injury default Garret Cole OF 2:11. 220: 1st – Jack Dietzen OM dec. Nate Lloyd L-C 2-0. 3rd – Zach Wilson BER dec. Trent Peetz OF 4-3. 285: 1st – Phil Rasmussen L-C ultimate tie breaker Josh Frerk DEN 3-2. 2nd place wrestleback – Josh Frerk DEN dec. Dan Ausloos OF 10-9.