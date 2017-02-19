Injury ends state hopes for Wrightstown's Klister

SEYMOUR – Ben Klister received a standing ovation on Saturday following the last high school match of his career.

Unfortunately, the Wrightstown senior wasn’t able to stand himself to fully enjoy it.

Klister’s path to a third straight state appearance was sadly cut short due a knee injury he sustained in a 160-pound semifinal match against Oconto Falls senior Nate Trepanier at the WIAA Division 2 Seymour sectional.

“To see a kid like that get a standing ovation as he leaves on a stretcher just shows the camaraderie in wrestling,” Wrightstown wrestling coach Matt Verbeten said. “People understand the physicality and the brutality of the sport, but they respect the gladiators that are out there.”

Klister and Trepanier are two of the best ones around.

The meeting between Klister and Trepanier was a rematch of last year’s 145-pound D2 state championship, which was won by Trepanier with a 3-0 decision.

They entered Saturday both ranked in the top three at 160 in D2 by WIWrestling.com.

The score was 2-1 late in the first period when the two were scrambling before Trepanier went for an ankle pass and Klister suddenly followed with a scream of pain.

“It dislocated and relocated right away,” Klister said about his right knee.

The Wrightstown captain remained down on the mat for over 20 minutes before exiting on a gurney.

Despite the pain, Klister’s focus never left his team.

“I’m kept asking my mom to tell me how everyone was doing even though I couldn’t see,” Klister said.

“My mom was asking me who I wanted to come to the hospital and I said, ‘No one, I have to stay here and support my teammates.’ It’s never just about one wrestler. It’s always about who contributed to you becoming great. That’s what I think wrestling is. It’s not just an individual sport. It’s a team sport.”

Klister returned to the gym on crutches in time to watch two of his senior teammates win Wrightstown’s two sectional titles on the day in back-to-back weight classes.

Bryce Herlache topped Oconto Falls senior Mac Winkler 7-2 to win his first sectional title in his fourth try, while Matthew Van Eperen got a second-period pin over Waupaca senior Derrick Rotta.

“Matthew has really improved and kicked his game up,” Verbeten said about Van Eperen qualifying for state for the first time.

Herlache, who is ranked No. 1 at 182 in D2, advanced to state for a second straight year at the same weight class.

“You can see Bryce was just focused the whole way through in his matches today,” Verbeten said. “He’s so consistent in his approach and what he can do, and he just goes out there and does it.”

Herlache needed that focus in the semifinals when he recorded a first-period pin while Klister was being attended to on the next mat.

“I needed to go out there and win that match,” Herlache said.

“Ben Klister pushes me. We’re partners in practice and seeing him go down like that hurts a lot.”

The Tigers advanced three of their six sectional qualifiers to state, making it 20 straight years the program has had at least two individuals advance.

In addition to Herlache and Van Eperen, freshman Ben Durocher qualified at 132 by placing third. The top three individuals in each weight class in D2 and D3 sectional advance to state.

Although Klister wasn’t expecting his season to end on Saturday, he appreciated the well wishes he received from everyone in attendance, including Trepanier, who was one of the first people to greet Klister when he returned to the gym.

It was a show of sportsmanship that was at a state championship level.

“When I was carted off, hearing the standing ovation and seeing it was just breathtaking,” said Klister, who has sported a mullet hair cut all season. “Everyone noticed all the hard work I put in and how much they appreciate someone like that. It meant a lot.”

