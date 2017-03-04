Insider: Attucks gets its revenge against Manual

INDIANAPOLIS – The loss in January was a gut punch. Crispus Attucks — and the rest of the people in Tech’s gym that night — thought the Tigers had it won. Then Courvoisier McCauley sank a prayer from just inside halfcourt and Manual took the City tournament semifinal in the most dramatic way possible.

On Friday night, Attucks got its revenge. In a top-10 Class 3A showdown at a sold-out Brebeuf Jesuit gym, the Tigers knocked off Manual 65-53 in the Sectional 27 semifinals. Attucks (20-4) will play Bishop Chatard (4-19) in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“That motivated us,” Attucks senior Teyon Scanlan said of the City loss. “We knew they beat us by a buzzer-beater and everybody expected a close game today. We fought to the end. Manual gave us a good game and played hard. They have a good team.”

Attucks read McCauley’s comment after Manual beat Brebeuf Jesuit 59-51 on Wednesday that he believed the Redskins had the better team. Nothing wrong with believing in your team. But Scanlan said the Tigers filed that away.

“Our team chemistry is really good right now,” he said. “Everybody is buying into what we’re doing.”

It showed in the fourth quarter. The teams stood dead-even at 44-44 with 5:30 left in the game after 14 lead changes and neither side able to seize control. Alex Cooley then buried a 3-pointer from the left corner to spark a flurry.

Nike Sibande, the Tigers’ leading scorer on the season, followed with a 3 from the top of the key and Scanlan scored on a steal and was fouled to complete a three-point play and give No. 4 Attucks a 53-44 lead with 3:38 left.

“There were some 50-50 balls there that were huge and they got them,” Manual coach Donnie Bowling said. “Those were huge. It kind of took the air out of us. They got those loose balls and hit some big shots.”

Eighth-ranked Manual (18-7) pulled as close as 56-51 with two minutes left but were hurt by turnovers (20 for the game) and free throws (6-for-15) in its comeback attempt. Attucks held the 6-5 McCauley to 14 points, well below his 27-plus average. He had just one field goal in the second half.

“I liked the intensity on defense that we had,” Attucks coach Chris Hawkins said. “We changed some things up a little bit from the first time we played them. Once we got that 3 in the corner by Cooley, we kind of got things going. We were really locked into the game plan and probably had a little extra motivation. We were ready to go.”

Scanlan led Attucks with 20 points. Zac Owens added 16 and Sibande had 10 of his 12 in the second half. T.J. Waldon came off the bench to lead Manual with 15.

Despite the big win, Attucks won’t have long to celebrate. The championship game is Saturday, not Friday, and Bishop Chatard awaits after its 51-48 win over New Palestine. The Trojans were led by 15 points from senior Billy Dury and 10 from junior Cody Albin.

Freshman Maximus Gizzi led New Palestine (7-17) with 13 points.

Chatard coach Brian Shaughnessy knows his team will be a huge underdog Saturday.

“We have such a young group and to be playing for a championship is just huge,” Shaughnessy said. “We’re so thrilled to be able to be on this stage. We want to embrace the underdog role. We may not pass the eye test on Saturday but it’ll have to be every ounce of heart that we have.”

BISHOP CHATARD 51, NEW PALESTINE 48



Bishop Chatard 10 13 12 16- 51

New Palestine 8 17 11 12- 48

Bishop Chatard (4-19) — Redmond 1 0-0 2, Dury 6 0-0 15, McNelis 3 2-4 8, Albin 5 0-1 10, McGinnis 2 0-0 4, Whittemore 1 0-0 2, Mann 3 0-1 9, Coons 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 3-8 51.

New Palestine (7-17) — True 3 1-2 8, Gizzi 6 0-0 13, Qualkinbush 3 0-1 6, Keele 4 0-2 8, Hausz 3 0-0 7, Romine 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 1-5 48.

3-point goals: Chatard 6 (Dury 3, Mann 3), New Palestine 3 (True, Gizzi, Hausz).

CRISPUS ATTUCKS 65, MANUAL 53



Attucks 18 11 12 24 — 65

Manual 15 15 11 12 — 53

Attucks (20-4) – Williams 2 1-6 5, Cooley 3 0-0 8, Scanlan 5 9-10 20, Harris 1 2-4 4, Sibande 3 4-5 12, Owens 5 4-4 16. Totals: 19 20-29 65.

Manual (18-7) – Sembly 1 0-0 2, Meriweather 3 0-0 7, Johnson 3 0-0 6, McCauley 5 4-6 14, Glenn 4 1-3 9, Waldon 7 1-4 15, McNair 0 0-2 0. Totals: 23 6-15 53.

3-point goals: Attucks 7 (Cooley 2, Sibande 2, Owens 2, Scanlan), Manual 1 (Meriweather).