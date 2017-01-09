Insider: My AP high school basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week. Full rankings will be out on Tuesday:

Class 4A



1. North Central (10-0)

2. New Albany (9-2)

3. Carmel (8-2)

4. Castle (12-2)

5. McCutcheon (10-1)

6. Warren Central (9-0)

7. Fort Wayne North Side (13-1)

8. Logansport (10-1)

9. Homestead (9-1)

10. Hamilton Southeastern (11-2)

Class 3A



1. NorthWood (9-0)

2. Culver Academy (6-0)

3. Evansville Bosse (8-3)

4. Brebeuf Jesuit (7-3)

5. Park Tudor (9-2)

6. Twin Lakes (10-1)

7. Tri-West (10-1)

8. Griffith (11-0)

9. Brownstown Central (10-0)

10. Andrean (9-1)

Class 2A



1. Barr-Reeve (10-1)

2. Providence (10-1)

3. Broad Ripple (8-1)

4. Oak Hill (10-2)

5. Northeastern (10-3)

6. Howe (8-5)

7. Southwood (7-2)

8. Henryville (12-2)

9. Bowman Academy (7-5)

10. Westview (7-4)

Class A



1. Tindley (9-4)

2. Lafayette Central Catholic (6-3)

3. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (9-4)

4. Oldenburg Academy (10-1)

5. Tri-County (9-1)

6. University (8-4)

7. Clinton Prairie (9-1)

8. Arlington (7-2)

9. Wood Memorial (9-3)

10. Shakamak (9-4)