Insider: My AP high school basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week. Full rankings will be out on Tuesday:
Class 4A
1. North Central (10-0)
2. New Albany (9-2)
3. Carmel (8-2)
4. Castle (12-2)
5. McCutcheon (10-1)
6. Warren Central (9-0)
7. Fort Wayne North Side (13-1)
8. Logansport (10-1)
9. Homestead (9-1)
10. Hamilton Southeastern (11-2)
Class 3A
1. NorthWood (9-0)
2. Culver Academy (6-0)
3. Evansville Bosse (8-3)
4. Brebeuf Jesuit (7-3)
5. Park Tudor (9-2)
6. Twin Lakes (10-1)
7. Tri-West (10-1)
8. Griffith (11-0)
9. Brownstown Central (10-0)
10. Andrean (9-1)
Class 2A
1. Barr-Reeve (10-1)
2. Providence (10-1)
3. Broad Ripple (8-1)
4. Oak Hill (10-2)
5. Northeastern (10-3)
6. Howe (8-5)
7. Southwood (7-2)
8. Henryville (12-2)
9. Bowman Academy (7-5)
10. Westview (7-4)
Class A
1. Tindley (9-4)
2. Lafayette Central Catholic (6-3)
3. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (9-4)
4. Oldenburg Academy (10-1)
5. Tri-County (9-1)
6. University (8-4)
7. Clinton Prairie (9-1)
8. Arlington (7-2)
9. Wood Memorial (9-3)
10. Shakamak (9-4)
