Insider: Observations on IHSAA enrollment numbers

The Indiana High School Athletic Association released its enrollment numbers that will be used to reclassify baseball, boys and girls basketball, football, boys and girls soccer, softball and volleyball for the next two-year period. The IHSAA will set the classifications for those sports in the next two weeks with sectional assignments for each school.

Here are some initial observations from the numbers released Monday:

>> Welcome to Class 6A football, Westfield. Not that the 5A state champion Shamrocks aren’t accustomed to playing 6A opponents, competing in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference. Westfield, with an enrollment of 2,146 students, is now the 25th largest school in the state which places it solidly in the 32-team Class 6A. It will be interesting to see where Westfield slots into sectional play. Sectional 4 already seems set with Carmel, Hamilton Southeastern, Fishers and Noblesville. With Cathedral moving back down to 5A, there’s an opening in Sectional 6 with Lawrence Central, Lawrence North and North Central.

>> Tech and Zionsville will stay in 5A in football, though both schools are at the top end of the class in enrollment. Tech is No. 33 in enrollment with 1,940 students and Zionsville is No. 36 with 1,928. Greenfield-Central is right on the edge of moving up from 4A to 5A in football.

>> There could still be some shakeout from the tournament success factor in basketball and how it will impact the classifications for the next two years. We won’t know for sure until the end of the girls and boys tournaments. Guerin Catholic has been playing up in 4A the last two years in boys basketball but will return to 3A based on its enrollment of 758 students unless it wins a semistate. Park Tudor (403) students would return to 2A unless it wins a regional championship.

>> New Palestine (1,119 students) is the 94th largest school, which would bump it from 3A to 4A in basketball. New Castle (1,023 students) is No. 105 in enrollment and would go from 4A to 3A.

>> Manual, Cardinal Ritter and Crispus Attucks all moved up to 3A based on enrollment at the last cycle in 2015. All three will remain in 3A and Broad Ripple (635 students) will also move up from 2A to 3A. Monrovia (527 students) is on the edge of becoming 3A in basketball but will be one of the larger 2A programs. Western Boone (529 students) could go from 3A to 2A based on how the tournament success factor schools shake out in the postseason. Arlington (371 students) will move up from A to 2A.

