Insider: Pike up to No. 4 in basketball Fab 15

Here’s a look at the Fab 15, a weekly ranking of the top high school boys basketball teams in Central Indiana:

1. North Central (13-1) – Loss No. 1 was a stunner, a 71-64 setback to Pike in the Marion County tournament championship. In my view, though, it had more to do with Pike playing its “A” game than North Central not playing well. Before the Pike loss, the Panthers knocked off Southport (75-48), Ben Davis (70-59) and Warren Central (69-65) in the county. North Central is at Lawrence North on Friday and hosts Muncie Central on Saturday. Previous: 1.

2. Carmel (10-2) – It was an uneventful week for the Greyhounds, in a good way, with wins over Cathedral (76-52) and Avon (67-40). Carmel has won five in a row again after losses to North Central and New Albany. Senior Sterling Brown continues his strong play, averaging 16.9 points and shooting 47 percent (40-for-84) from the 3-point line. Carmel is at Pike on Friday and hosts Brownsburg on Saturday. Previous: 2.

3. Warren Central (11-1) –

Warren Central didn’t win the Marion County tournament but wins over Lawrence Central (67-58) and Lawrence North (52-43) and a close loss to North Central (69-65) only solidified the Warriors as a top contender in the Fab 15. Senior Mack Smith (20.6 ppg) continues to make his case for the Indiana All-Star team. Warren Central hosts Lawrence Central on Friday in its only game of the week. Previous: 3.

4. Pike (12-3) – A third consecutive Marion County tournament championship. Anybody see that coming? The Red Devils completed the four-game run with wins over Lutheran (86-39), Park Tudor (66-62 in overtime), Roncalli (48-41) and North Central (71-64). Not bad. Senior Isiah James is averaging 14.0 points and 8.8 rebounds. Pike hosts Carmel on Friday. Previous: 7.

5. Hamilton Southeastern (12-2) – The Royals pummeled Anderson 79-44 in their only game last week. Senior Jack Davidson was 4-for-4 from the 3-point line and had 18 points. HSE has a tough weekend ahead – at Zionsville on Friday and hosting Mt. Vernon on Saturday. Previous: 4.

6. Ben Davis (9-4) – Ben Davis knocked off Brebeuf Jesuit 62-51 in the first round of the Marion County tournament, then lost the following night 70-59 to North Central. Two of its four losses are to North Central. The Giants stay at home this weekend, hosting Center Grove on Friday and Decatur Central on Saturday. Previous: 6.

7. Lawrence North (9-4) – The Wildcats are 3-3 in their past six games after splitting a pair in the Marion County tournament last week, defeating Speedway (68-45) and losing to Warren Central (52-43). Lawrence North hosts North Central on Friday on its only game of the week. Previous: 5.

8. Park Tudor (10-3) – The Panthers appeared to be headed to the Marion County semifinals last week before letting a 12-point fourth-quarter lead slip away in a 66-62 overtime loss to Pike. Park Tudor defeated Decatur Central 69-47 in the first round and knocked off Speedway, 64-46, on Tuesday. Previous: 11.

9. Brebeuf Jesuit (7-4) – Brebeuf lost 62-51 in the first round of the Marion County tournament last week to Ben Davis. All four of the Braves’ losses this season are to Class 4A programs. Sophomore Simon Banks scored 18 points in the loss to Ben Davis. Brebeuf is at Guerin Catholic on Friday. Previous: 9.

10. Zionsville (9-3) – The Eagles played two games last week, losing 54-45 to McCutcheon a night after a 58-39 win over Noblesville. Zionsville hosts HSE on Friday in a battle of teams at the top of the Hoosier Crossroads Conference. Previous: 10.

11. Roncalli (10-4) – Roncalli made it to the Marion County tournament semifinals for the first time with wins over Perry Meridian (69-61) and Beech Grove (72-50). The Rebels lost a hard-fought game, 48-41, to Pike in the semifinals and also lost 50-44 to Guerin Catholic on Tuesday. Senior guard Christian Stewart suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss to Pike and didn’t play vs. Guerin. Roncalli hosts New Palestine on Friday and is at Center Grove on Saturday. Previous: 8.

12. Lawrence Central (4-6) – The Bears lost 67-58 to Warren Central in the first round of the Marion County tournament and have now lost three in a row and four of five. Up next is a rematch at Warren Central on Friday. Senior Daveon Bell is averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 assists. Previous: 12.

13. Manual (10-1) – Manual hasn’t been tested in a while but the second-seeded Redskins might get a battle from seventh-seeded Broad Ripple in the City tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. Manual defeated Metropolitan 100-60 last week in its only game. Previous: 15.

14. Pendleton Heights (9-3) – What to make of the Arabians? Pendleton Heights was blown out by Carmel early but only lost by two points to Connersville and by one point to Hamilton Southeastern. The Arabians have won five in a row, including the Madison County tournament championship. Four players are averaging in double figures, led by senior Mark Albers (19.5 ppg). Previous: NR.

15. Whiteland (9-2) – The Warriors rebounded from a loss to Greenwood by winning the Johnson County tournament last week with victories over Indian Creek (67-63) and Center Grove (53-47). Senior Mike Valle is averaging 19.1 points and 6.2 rebounds. Whiteland hosts Franklin on Friday. Previous: NR.

Dropped out: Tri-West (13), Cathedral (14)