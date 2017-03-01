Insider: Prayer answered with Central Christian miracle shot

INDIANAPOLIS – These are the shots Bobby Brown dislikes. The longtime boys basketball coach at tiny Central Christian Academy (high school enrollment: 57 students) often walks into the gym on the southside before practice and catches his players — often his son, sophomore Zeke Brown — launching full-court shots to the other end of the court.

“What a waste of time,” Brown thinks. But kids being kids. Only if Brown could have known there would actually be a payoff for practicing those length-of-the-court heaves.

It happened Tuesday night in a Class A Sectional 59 first-round game at Edinburgh. Arlington and Central Christian were tied 61-61 as the clock ticked down and Arlington played for the last shot in regulation. With 0.5 seconds left, 6-6 senior Dejuan Wortham was fouled on his way to the basket. Brown called timeout.

“We knew the game was over if he made one,” Brown said. “We were just trying to ice him.”

Wortham made the first, giving the defending sectional champion Golden Knights a 62-61 lead. The game, essentially, was over. Brown was out of timeouts. Arlington coach Don Carlisle instructed Wortham to miss the second shot on purpose to allow the clock to run out on the rebound and prevent Central Christian from making a long pass on an out-of-bounds play.

Wortham missed the second shot. The ball fell into the hands of Central Christian’s Joshua Clanton, a 6-2 senior having a hard-luck night. Little did anyone know there was a miracle at Clanton’s fingertips.

“I went blank,” Clanton said.

***

Joshua Clanton is the ninth of nine children to John and Kim Clanton. One of his older brothers, David, was a key contributor as a junior on Central Christian’s only sectional championship in 2013 (the school was known as Baptist Academy), which was also won at Edinburgh.

Central Christian hadn’t won a sectional game since.

In January, Clanton’s life was turned upside-down. John, his father, suffered a stroke in their home. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he suffered another stroke. John, 65, has been in rehabilitation at Community Hospital North since the strokes, unable to make it to the Central Christian games.

Until Senior Night last Friday. Joshua pushed his father’s wheelchair into the gym as the seniors’ families were honored and John watched as Central Christian wrapped up its regular season with a 77-42 win over Medora.

“His short-term memory has suffered a lot since the stroke,” Joshua said. “The whole left side of his body was affected. He can hold a conversation but he can lose focus, in a sense. But he’s doing aggressive rehab every day and he’s been walking a little bit. He’s doing things on the iPad to help with getting his memory back.”

Josh plans to go to college. But those plans will have to mesh with his family responsibilities. Josh and his mother have moved out of their home and into Oxford Place Senior Apartments, where John will join them later this month.

One of Josh’s sisters has moved into the Clanton’s home, located in the same neighborhood near East Washington Street and South Rural Street. The goal is to make upgrades in the next three years so the elder Clantons can eventually move back in.

“There’s a lot of stairs that we need to get fixed,” Joshua said. “It’s not wheelchair-ready. We’d like to get the entire house ready so he can move back home. That’s ultimately where he wants to be. Until them, my mom has asked me to live with them so I can help take care of him.”

***

Brown had nearly given up. With two minutes left, Central Christian was battling but still appeared likely to lose to an Arlington team that it had lost to 63-50 in December.

“If we play them five times, they probably beat us four,” Brown said.

For Clanton, especially, it was like sinking in quicksand. The harder he tried, the more he seemed to struggle. Brown could sense his frustration.

“You could see him wanting to be that guy for his team and it just wasn’t happening,” Brown said. “I almost quit coaching with two minutes left. I sat down between our two assistant coaches and said, ‘God, if there’s some way Josh can make the game-winning shot, please let it happen.’ Sure enough.”

Clanton took his spot on the left low-block with 0.5 seconds left. He had scored six points. Across from him was Zeke Brown, the team’s full-court shot “expert.” The idea, should Wortham miss the second shot, was for Brown to take the full-court heave. But when the ball bounced off the rim and into Clanton’s hands, there wasn’t time to do anything else but turn and launch the ball.

So that’s what he did.

***

Everything had to go right. The bounce of the missed free throw off the rim. Clanton’s rebound. The trajectory of the 75-foot shot. All of it in a half-second. That last part is what bothered Arlington’s Carlisle after the game. How could Clanton get the rebound and the shot off in 0.5 seconds?

“I’d feel the same way,” Brown said. “But I’ve watched the replay over and over. He got it off.”

Edinburgh has the red LED light strips around the perimeter on both of its backboards. On the replay, Clanton clearly gets the ball out of his hands prior to the lights turning on. It might have been a slightly slow trigger by the clock operator.

But credit Clanton, too. As the ball fell to him he turned his body toward the opposite end of the court. The clock doesn’t start until the ball is touched by a player. Clanton brought it down to his hip and launched it with all he could.

Swish. Central Christian 64, Arlington 62.

“Zeke loves taking those shots,” Clanton said. “It just happened that it fell in my hands. I didn’t even think about it. I knew there was no time for me to do anything else. I didn’t think it was going in at all. Not at all. And then was I was standing there I was like, ‘It went in! It went in!’”

It was the longest of long shots. In the Central Christian gym on Wednesday morning, Clanton attempted to replicate the shot five times. The first hit the ceiling. None caught rim.

“That’s a long distance,” he said with a laugh.

Central Christian will play again Friday in Edinburgh, in the sectional semifinal against Lutheran. But Joshua had another trip planned before then. After practice on Wednesday, he was headed to see his dad and show him the video.

“I’m sure he’s seen it,” he said. “But I haven’t got to watch it with him yet.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.