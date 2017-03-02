Inspirational Indiana seventh-grader with special needs wins wrestling match

What a cool night. Austin finally gets his chance to wrestle in a meet & wins. Thanks to all that made this possible @LHCWilson #proudgiant pic.twitter.com/OVtX5KHfvQ — Lynhurst Athletics (@AthleticsLHC) March 1, 2017

Austin Freeman is a seventh grader at Lynhurst 7th & 8th Grade Center in Indianapolis, Ind. A member of the school’s wrestling team, Freeman is also a special needs student who is limited in what he can do on a wrestling mat.

Recently, though, the team arranged for Freeman to practice with then. On Tuesday, Freeman got the chance he has been waiting for all along. In Lynhurst’s last home meet of the season, the team’s arranged for Freeman to take part in an actual match.

He wrestled against a schoolmate and member of Indy’s Red Cobra Wrestler’s. Even cooler than participating? Freeman got the win.

“It was an awesome thing to witness,” wrote Andrew Aspaas, the athletic director at Lynhurst, “Thanks to our coaches, athletic trainer and school nurse, we were able to make it happen for this student.”

According to Aspaas, Freeman is a popular figure both on the team and in the school as a whole, with many rallying around him.

It certainly was a moment that Freeman, and anybody in the Lynhurst gym on Tuesday, will not soon forget.