International Bowl: Four-star CB Nyquee Hawkins ready to get hitting for Team USA

For Nyquee Hawkins, the feeling never gets old.

Running out on the field wearing the red, white and blue is a great experience every time.

Hawkins, a cornerback from Orange (N.J.), is among the group of returning players in the USA Football program who will take play for the U-17 National Team on Monday against Japan in the International Bowl VIII. The game is at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’ve done this four years in a row,” he said. “Having (USA on) the front of my jersey and just playing for my country is a big thing for me.

“I’m blessed to be here, meet new people, learn things from other coaches and just learn more about the game.”

MORE: U17 coach Gabe Infante on the ingredients for success

For most of the players, practice and the game will be their first time in pads in more than a month and often more. Hawkins is not concerned.

“My team lost in the second round of the playoffs in November so that was my last time playing a game,” he said. “But after that, I’ve been working out, going to training, just doing what I got to do to become better. There ain’t really no days off the way I work out so it doesn’t come easy for me in the offseason.

“It’s easy for me to hop back in it. I like hitting people. I’m really aggressive. I work out seven days a week, and work on twice four days a week and have been doing footwork and drills.”

The U-17 team is comprised of players who just completed their sophomore seasons, but Hawkins already has gotten attention in recruiting circles. He is ranked as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports, which lists him as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 90 player overall.

Hawkins was on Penn State’s radar early as he attended three camps before his freshman season and then took part in a satellite camp last spring at Fordham. He received an offer in early August and took unofficial visits to campus in October and November.

“The first offer I had was UConn, but right now I’m really hearing from Penn State,” he said. “I’m really interested in Penn State, but Michigan State sent me a letter, Ohio State sent me a letter. Rutgers sent me a letter, too, but it’s mainly Penn State.”

His Penn State camps last summer were part of a tour that included camps at schools such as Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Temple and Rutgers.

The roster also includes some big bodies, including offensive tackle/man-child Bailey Elder from Stadium High in Tacoma, Wash. He is 6-5 and more than 285 pounds as a sophomore. Cooper Beebe from Piper High in Kansas is 6-3 and 270 pounds and was named first-team all-conference.

As for Hawkins, he can’t rave enough about the experience, but he also knows this game is all about winning. He spoke with USA TODAY High School Sports about how the team is preparing and more:

Q: When other players ask you about playing for USA Football, what do you tell them?

A: I them it’s a real good experience – the people, the coaches, you’re going to be exposed to other things, you’re just playing against different countries. Nobody really gets to do that so it’s really worth it.

Q: You are among the veterans on this team, even though you are all sophomores. Is there a bond with that group that comes back?

A: I played with some of them last year, but we’re actually having a great time getting to meet the new people. The people I played with last year just getting better and better throughout the years. The first year I came here – from then to now — it’s just like the USA program really gre. It’s a blast coming out here every year and just having fun meeting new people and the coaching staff is great. We just want to represent the country, but it’s fun just playing with and competing against them in practice and being with them outside of practice.

Q: There is not a lot of practice time and not really any film you can study on the opponent, so how do you prepare?

A: In the few days of practice we’ll go over a lot of stuff and basically just set up the plays. If we we’ve got to change it, we’ll just have to catch on real quick. I’m catching on pretty fast to what we’ve done, but we keep moving on. The coaches keep it straightforward. We have a high intensity and that’s what we do.

Q: You have developed a relationship with Jamar Summers, who played at Orange and has been a first-team All-American Athletic Conference cornerback at UConn. What he has taught you?

A: He’s become a role model. I work out with him and a few other players from Jersey, but me and Jamar just have that connection. He’s really taken me under his wing – he teaches me new stuff, how to become a better cornerback. When he comes back to Jersey, we just link up and go work out. He just teaches me the game and he’ll help me understand more and prepare for the next level, playing college football. He’s made be better. It’s always good when he comes home. I remember watching him play football – just watching him, like go. He’s helped me out a lot at playing corner.

Q: You went to Penn State’s satellite camp in the spring. What was that experience like for you?

A: I knew what I had to do to get that scholarship offer and I did it. I went down with one of my teammates and my coach, who’s also my godfather. I did my 40 time and whatever else they needed.