Investigation finds Ohio football team was instructed to lose game intentionally

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Friday the conclusion of an investigation into an incident during a game between Dayton Public Schools Dunbar and Belmont that allowed the Anderson High School football team to reach the playoffs last season.

The incident occurred when Dunbar football players received instructions at halftime to lose the game intentionally so that the school would not need to report using an ineligible player and so that an additional Dayton Public School would qualify for the playoffs, according to the OHSAA. Game officials stopped the contest in the third quarter and brought both coaches to midfield, instructing them to tell their players to play the game correctly or risk stoppage of the game and further ramifications.

Sanctions include a $10,000 fine issued to the Dayton Public School District, three years probation for all Dayton Public Schools, public reprimand and the requirement that DPS athletic administrators attend required meetings with the OHSAA compliance staff.

All six DPS high schools – Belmont, Dunbar, Meadowdale, Ponitz, Stivers and Thurgood Marshall – are affected.

And if further violations of the same nature occur while the district is on probation, the membership status of all member Dayton Public Schools is in jeopardy, according to the OHSAA.

