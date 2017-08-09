USA Today Sports

Investigation finds Tenn. volunteer cross country coach pushed parents to pay him fees

The Williamson County school board reviewed policy Monday night after an internal investigation found that a former Brentwood High School volunteer assistant cross country coach pushed families to pay him in order to have their  children remain on the team, according to a school district investigation.

Former volunteer assistant coach Guy Avery charged about $400 per child a month, the investigation states.

Avery, who was a volunteer varsity boys and girls coach for fall 2015 and fall 2016, agreed not to receive compensation except for reasonable, documented reimbursements, according to a signed volunteer agreement.

The investigation looked into several parent complaints against Avery. 

