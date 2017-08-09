Investigation finds Tenn. volunteer cross country coach pushed parents to pay him fees

The Williamson County school board reviewed policy Monday night after an internal investigation found that a former Brentwood High School volunteer assistant cross country coach pushed families to pay him in order to have their children remain on the team, according to a school district investigation.

Former volunteer assistant coach Guy Avery charged about $400 per child a month, the investigation states.

Avery, who was a volunteer varsity boys and girls coach for fall 2015 and fall 2016, agreed not to receive compensation except for reasonable, documented reimbursements, according to a signed volunteer agreement.

The investigation looked into several parent complaints against Avery.