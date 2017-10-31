Investigation ongoing into alleged 'birthday beatdown' hazing incidents in Manhattan (Kan.) football program

A Kansas football program finds itself rocked by hazing allegations just as its season kicks into a higher gear.

As reported by the Topeka Capital-Journal and CBS affiliate KWCH, the Manhattan (Kan.) football team was said to be the host of a pair of hazing incidents which were allegedly reported Friday after a terrifying incident Thursday where a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were beaten as part of the program’s so-called ‘birthday beatdown’ hazing culture.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade confirmed that the hazing incidents in question occurred on school property, and that the school was looking into the allegations.

At the same time, there was no word on whether any of the upperclassmen accused of involvement in the hazing had received a penalty of any kind.

Manhattan will enter the second round of the Kansas football playoffs with an 8-1 record. The Indians are scheduled to face Derby at 5 p.m. on Friday.