Ionia boys powerlifters finish fifth at state meet

The Ionia powerlifting program had a strong showing at the Michigan High School Powerlifting Association state meet earlier this month.

Ionia had three individuals – Shane Nutt, Caitlyn Wilson and Macaul Franks – finish as state champions to lead a strong showing for the coach Mike Holes’ program.

Nutt repeated as a state champion while helping the Ionia boys finish fifth as a team in the varsity division. He set the deadlift record at 610 pounds while taking first in the 165-pound weight class for Ionia, which had 19 of its 28 lifters place in the top 10 in their respective divisions.

Wilson and Franks were individual state champions on the girls side for Ionia and each set total weight records. Franks won the 105-pound division with a total weight record of 450 pounds. Wilson was the 242-pound champion with a total weight record of 830 pounds. Wilson also set the squat record at 345 pounds while winning her weight class by 90 pounds

Wilson and Nutt will be competing in the national meet March 28-April 2.

Lakewood’s Sam Kostanko also was a state champion at the meet and won the 207-pound division by lifting a total of 1.390 pounds.