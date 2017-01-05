Ionia senior hoping to cap her career on prestigious list

IONIA – Jaylynn Williams was one of the players fortunate enough to see the prestigious list.

The list is topped with a question: “Where do you see your name?” Underneath that, the handful of names in Ionia girls basketball history who were able to surpass 1,000 career points are displayed. Longtime coach Andrew Barr is the one that possesses this document, and it’s not something he breaks out often.

“I want them to think about what they want to accomplish over their career,” Barr said, “and not just as a team but individually, too.”

Williams was a freshman on varsity when she became aware of the 1,000-point club. She said she envisioned her name one day being included on the list.

“I thought, ‘Man, it would be nice to be a part of this,'” said Williams, who is now just one of two seniors on the roster. “It’s been one of my goals since then.”

The four-year varsity guard is on the cusp of becoming just the seventh player in program history to join the distinguished group, which is headlined by former Michigan Miss Basketball Kellie Watson (2008) — who scored more than 1,500 points at Ionia before leaving for Notre Dame and transferring to Grand Valley State to finish her career. Williams recently surpassed 900 career points with, at least, 14 games remaining in her senior season.

She’s averaging 18.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs (5-2) and has helped them get out to one of their better starts during her tenure.

“It (joining the 1,000-point club) would always be something to remember when you come back and visit,” Williams said.

Williams was on Barr’s radar far before she stepped foot in the halls of Ionia High School. The 15th-year coach saw the potential when the senior was in third grade, playing against sixth-graders in a debunked fall league the program used to hold for younger players.

“We didn’t have enough sixth-graders, and when she was in third grade, I told her parents, ‘Hey, I need another kid that can handle the ball,'” Barr said. “She played with our sixth-graders and was probably the best player.”

Williams remembers not feeling out of place.

“It seemed like I belonged,” she added.

Williams enjoyed early success when she got to the varsity ranks. In her first two seasons, she was part of a team that captured two consecutive Class B district titles.

That streak ended last year when the Bulldogs fell to Portland in the district semifinals. Helping her team make another district title run is one of the goals Williams has before her time expires with the program.

“We’re a very young team,” Williams said. “The past couple years, we weren’t that young, but this is an inexperienced team.”

Coming into her final leg, Williams, who Barr says is a normally quiet person on the court, understood she would have to take it to another level vocally with the youth on this year’s squad.

Barr started encouraging her to think about her new role after last year’s season-ending loss. It was a unique approach, as Barr wanted Williams to look at the impact of former Raiders star player Olivia Roe, who contributed to Ionia’s loss in the district tournament.

“She’s (Williams) not a super vocal person, which makes it hard to lead. But she leads more by example,” Barr said. “(Roe) did a lot for Portland and was a very vocal leader and would sacrifice her own scoring to get her teammates involved.

“It just happened to be our rival team that the person played for. I knew we would be very similar.”

Williams admits it’s been an adjustment going from her previous role as a standout scorer playing with other seniors to being the definite leader. She’s getting used to it, however, and Barr believes her growth in that department will be central to her career ending on a high note.

“We’re off to one of our better starts,” he added. “I thought the schedule was very favorable to us early on, which allows the girls to get some wins and some confidence.

“They have a lot of confidence in her, and she’s the kind of player who can get hot and carry a team a long way. It’ll be tough.”

