Iowa City West gets hot in second half, beats Class 4A No. 1 Pella

CEDAR RAPIDS, Ia. — Iowa City West girls’ basketball hadn’t faced many significant challenges before playing Class 4A No. 1 Pella on Saturday.

Just two, in fact: It came back to beat Dubuque Hempstead, 59-44, after trailing by six at halftime Dec. 9. A few days later, it lost 74-73 in an instant-classic, overtime game against City High.

So you could say the Women of Troy entered the Pella game with a 1-for-2 mark against adversity.

They’re batting .667 now.

After withstanding an 18-3 Pella run in the first and second quarters, West outscored the Dutch 38-28 in the second half for a 57-53 win at the U.S. Cellular Center’s girls’ basketball showcase dubbed “Rivalry Saturday.”

“(Coach BJ Mayer) tore us up (at halftime) and then we were riled to go,” said Rachel Saunders, who led West with 16 points. “He was in our head and we needed it. We needed a reality check that we weren’t just going to come in here and beat them just because they’re 4A.”

Stale and stagnant offense characterized West’s first half. Little ball movement, weak ball screens, lazy passes into the paint. It shot just 25 percent (7-for-28) and an ugly 8 percent (1-for-12) from long range. It also had eight turnovers. West (9-1) remained in the game thanks to Pella’s 6 of 12 mark from the charity stripe.

Then came halftime. A deep breath. A reset button.

“We talked about that in the locker room also, that we’re a good enough team to come back,” Mayer said, referencing his team’s comeback win against Dubuque Hempstead. “And this is another chance for us to show we can deal with adversity. And I thought they didn’t quit.”

Nope. They didn’t.

West’s second-half ball movement was San Antonio Spurs-like. Rapid, smart passes around the perimeter created openings inside that weren’t there in the first half. West shot 60 percent (12-for-20) in the second half and 46 percent (5-for-11) from long range.

Meanwhile, Pella (8-1) shot 26 percent (6-for-23) in half No. 2.

“Coach (Jesse) Searls was saying he thought that second-half ball movement was the best of our entire season so far,” Saunders said. “That was pretty good for us to get stuff moving, and that opens stuff up for us because we like to do stuff together.”

Added Mayer: “We were trying to go one-on-one, one pass (in the first half). And I thought (Pella was) playing pack-it-in, more like that pack-line defense, basically making you beat them from outside. We got the drives after we moved it around a little bit. … They allowed themselves to be coached, and we got a really good win over a really good team.”

Logan Cook scored 12 and grabbed five rebounds. Maddie Huinker and Emma Koch paced West with seven rebounds apiece. Cailyn Morgan added seven points, all in the second half.

Pella’s Emily Holterhaus notched a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double and Ciara Buchheit had 13 points. West held Kiara Bradley, Pella’s top scorer, to eight points on 4 of 9 shooting.

Up next for West: Tuesday at home against 5A No. 12 Linn-Mar (9-2), who beat 4A No. 2 Marion at Rivalry Saturday.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.