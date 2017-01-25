Iowa City West girls edge City High in another rivalry thriller

Iowa City eyes might be glued to this Thursday’s girls’ basketball rankings a little more than normal.

City High and Iowa City West entered Round 2 of their rivalry ranked second and third in Class 5A, respectively. The Women of Troy beat City 63-58 in a game with no clear better team — just two really good ones.

But should they now flip-flop in the polls? Should West (14-2) replace City (14-1) at No. 2, despite losing to No. 6 Valley earlier this week?

Answers will arrive on Thursday. But for now, West just seems happy to come out on top after dropping Round 1 against the Little Hawks in mid-December.

“We were having a party back there,” said a beaming Rachel Saunders, who scored 11 and knocked down two free throws to go up 62-58 with 11.7 seconds left.

Ashley Joens followed that with a missed 3. Logan Cook snared the rebound, drew a foul and made one of two free throws before the clock ran out on City.

Emma Koch scored 16 with a 4-for-5 mark from long range. She entered the game 1-for-10 on 3-pointers. Cailyn Morgan netted 15 on 5-for-6 shooting and a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.

West needed those two to break out, because Saunders and Logan Cook dealt with foul trouble the whole night. Saunders picked up her fourth early in the final frame, and Cook was tasked with defending Iowa State-bound Ashley Joens.

“Two teams that really know each other,” West coach BJ Mayer said. “We had a lot of kids step up tonight. Logan played really well defensively. We got some good things out of Cailyn and Rachel, and Emma Koch hits four 3s, and she hasn’t done that much this year. So lots of good things.”

Photo gallery: 17 photos: City High vs. West High girls basketball

Ashley Joens paced City with 16 points. Aubrey Joens scored 12 — all in the second half — and Rose Marie Nkumu had 13.

As a team, City shot 39 percent (19-for-49), 30 percent (6-for-20) from 3-point land and 71 percent (12-for-17) from the line.

For West: 48 percent overall (22-for-46), 40 percent from 3 (6-for-15) and 81 percent (13-for-16) from the line.

“We knew they were going to come out and try to go at us as hard as they could because we beat them last time in overtime,” Nkumu said. “And I think we just needed to execute the little things. We had a few missed free throws and a few iffy passes, but I think we can bounce back.”

The Little Hawks controlled this one early and took an 18-13 lead after one quarter. The Women of Troy responded with a 19-9 edge in the second to take a 32-27 lead.

“We got tougher,” Mayer said. “First quarter, they were getting every rebound, every loose ball. We were getting bumped and we were taking it. And we really challenged them in that second quarter because Valley did the same thing and we weren’t as tough as Valley and we needed to step up our toughness.”

Both teams resume action on Friday. West travels to No. 5 Cedar Falls and City hosts Dubuque Hempstead.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.