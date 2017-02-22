Iowa City West returns to state with a win over S.E. Polk

Rachael Saunders, Logan Cook and Emma Koch all smiled and laughed after Saunders finished answering a question from a local TV reporter.

It was really all they could do.

After missing out on the state tournament last year, No. 3 Iowa City West topped No. 13 Southeast Polk 60-54 to return to Iowa high school’s version of the Big Dance. Smiles and laughs were aplenty postgame.

“We’re just excited to get to the Well,” Saunders said.

This game was tied, 37-all, before the Women of Troy (20-3) exploded for a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter.

Cook got a bucket inside. She intercepted a pass and scored in transition. Then she found Saunders for a fastbreak basket after another Southeast Polk turnover. Saunders scored again on the next possession, and Koch followed with another score. That all took about three and a half minutes.

In that span, the Rams (14-9) scored zilch and committed four turnovers.

“We knew we had to show them that we had a gut and we were gut-checked, and that we could pull it out,” Saunders said. “We were up one at halftime and we knew that wasn’t enough. We knew we had extra energy and that we play with our hearts and we just pushed each other to be great in that 10-0 run.”

Head coach BJ Mayer said priority No. 1 on his team’s gameplan was to stifle Sierra Mitchell. The senior guard has led the Rams this season with 18.3 points a game and nearly 40 percent from 3-point land.

On Tuesday night? She scored 13 and went 1-for-4 from long range.

“Our kids were really into it,” Mayer said. “They were really focused. They were disciplined all night. We had somebody in (Mitchell’s) face at all times. I don’t think she ever got an open look.”

Mitchell’s teammate, Shiloh McCool, shouldlered the offensive load and netted 28 on 21 shots. The rest of Southeast Polk shot 8-for-26 (31 percent).

Saunders and Cook scored 16 apiece for West. Koch added eight and Cailyn Morgan chipped in seven off the bench.

“It’s all about our team,” Mayer said. “We’ve got lots of weapons and on any given night, any of them can help us.”

West shot 35 percent (20-for-57) and turned it over just eight times, compared to the Rams’ 12 cough-ups. The Women of Troy turned it over once in the final frame, when it outscored Southeast Polk, 23-17. The Rams committed five turnovers in that final frame.

West will play Waukee (18-4) in the state quarterfinal March 1 at 6:45 p.m.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.