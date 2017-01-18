Iowa City-area high school basketball scoreboard

To submit scores, tweet at @MatthewBain_ or @Dargan_Southard; email sports@press-citizen.com, mbain@gannett.com or msouthard@gannett.com.
Girls
West Branch 81, Tipton 46
Highland 63, Iowa Mennonite 32
Regina 77, Mid-Prairie 63
Mid-Prairie shows improvement in Regina rematch, but Regals pull away to stay unbeaten
Lone Tree 42, Pekin 45
West Liberty 29, Durant 50
Clear Creek Amana 58, Benton Community 45
Solon 51, Central DeWitt 53
Iowa City West 69, Bettendorf 45
Boys
Clear Creek Amana 56, Benton Community 76
Lone Tree 54, Pekin 51
Regina 67, Mid-Prairie 60
West Liberty 72, Durant 45
West Branch 78, Tipton 58
Iowa City West 59, Bettendorf 45
Solon 42, Central DeWitt 40
Highland 54, Iowa Mennonite 46
Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.
