Iowa City-area high school basketball scoreboard

Girls

West Branch 81, Tipton 46

Highland 63, Iowa Mennonite 32

Regina 77, Mid-Prairie 63

Mid-Prairie shows improvement in Regina rematch, but Regals pull away to stay unbeaten

Lone Tree 42, Pekin 45

West Liberty 29, Durant 50

Clear Creek Amana 58, Benton Community 45

Solon 51, Central DeWitt 53

Iowa City West 69, Bettendorf 45

Boys

Clear Creek Amana 56, Benton Community 76

Lone Tree 54, Pekin 51

Regina 67, Mid-Prairie 60

West Liberty 72, Durant 45

West Branch 78, Tipton 58

Iowa City West 59, Bettendorf 45

Solon 42, Central DeWitt 40

Highland 54, Iowa Mennonite 46

