Iowa City-area high school basketball scoreboard

To submit scores, tweet at @MatthewBain_ or @Dargan_Southard; email sports@press-citizen.com, mbain@gannett.com or msouthard@gannett.com.
Girls
Marion 84, Clear Creek Amana 46
Regina 76, Tipton 44
City High 95, Cedar Rapids Washington 40
Mid-Prairie 64, Washington 42
Iowa City West 65, Linn-Mar 35
Boys
Iowa City West 70, Linn-Mar 63
Lone Tree 71, Winfield-Mt. Union 31
West Branch 68, Durant 56
Regina 74, Tipton 63
Cedar Rapids Washington 61, City High 57
West Liberty 56, Wilton 40
Iowa Mennonite 49, Mediapolis 43
Highland 72, New London 62