Iowa City-area high school basketball scoreboard

To submit scores, tweet at @MatthewBain_ or @Dargan_Southard; email sports@press-citizen.com, mbain@gannett.com or msouthard@gannett.com.

Girls

Marion 84, Clear Creek Amana 46

Regina 76, Tipton 44

City High 95, Cedar Rapids Washington 40

Mid-Prairie 64, Washington 42

Iowa City West 65, Linn-Mar 35

Boys

Iowa City West 70, Linn-Mar 63

Lone Tree 71, Winfield-Mt. Union 31

West Branch 68, Durant 56

Regina 74, Tipton 63

Cedar Rapids Washington 61, City High 57

West Liberty 56, Wilton 40

Iowa Mennonite 49, Mediapolis 43

Highland 72, New London 62