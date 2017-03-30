Iowa City's Adeline Kenlin representing Team USA in Italy

West Branch freshman Adeline Kenlin will represent Team USA Gymnastics this weekend at the City of Jesolo Trophy (April 1-2) in Jesolo, Italy. Other than the Olympics, this is one of the world’s most prestigious international gymnastics competitions.

Kenlin, a 14-year-old Iowa City product, is one of five U.S. girls in the junior division.

“We’re very excited, as is she,” said Paige Roth, Kenlin’s coach at Iowa Gym-Nest in Coralville. “We’ve been working toward this for, well, since she was 3 years old basically. She’s been at Iowa Gym-Nest her whole gymnastics career. And she was identified by USA Gymnastics for this track when she was 7 years old.”

This is Kenlin’s first international tournament as part of the women’s national team. She will participate in all four events — vault, beam, floor routine and uneven bars, her best event.

Team USA selected Kenlin for its TOP Diamond Team when she was 8 in 2010. She has qualified for the national team at her age level every year since.

The Jesolo Trophy is just one step toward the Summer 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Roth said.

“That is the goal. Yes it is,” Roth said. “And it’s still a long haul. She’s still young. But this has been our goal.”

After Jesolo, Kenlin will have a bit of down time before the Secret U.S. Classic in Chicago on July 29, followed by the P&G Gymnastics Championships in California this August. Team USA will pick its 2018 members at that competition.

Kenlin will become a senior gymnast in 2018.

More of Iowa in Jesolo

Victoria Nguyen of West Des Moines will also represent Team USA this weekend in Jesolo. She trains with Liang Chow, who coached Olympic gold medalists Shawn Johnson and Gabby Douglas.

Nguyen, who graduates in 2019, is one of seven U.S. girls in Jesolo’s senior division.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.