Iowa coach responds to racist Snapchat directed at player who kneeled during anthem

Note to readers: This story contains offensive language.

In the wake of the racist Snapchat photo directed at one of his players for kneeling during the national anthem, Clear Creek (Iowa) Amana football head coach Gabe Bakker emailed the following statement to the Press-Citizen and Des Moines Register on Monday afternoon:

What our football team has tried to do in this unique situation, is to use it as a teachable moment. Our team consists of players from different backgrounds that work together for one common goal; to lay it all on the line to win as Clippers. Although individually we may have different views, we as a team take the stance of our school district in supporting the free exchange of ideas embodied by the First Amendment. There is no doubt in my mind that our team, our school, and our community will rally together and come out better in the end after this incident.

Clipper players came together last weekend to support receiver Darius Moore after a racist social media post about him kneeling before a game surfaced Friday night.

CCA students said Moore kneeled during the national anthem before the Sept. 29 game at West Delaware. The team was behind the field during the anthem, though, so Moore wasn’t seen. Then, at practice last week, students say Moore said he’d kneel again during the anthem Friday night. But he didn’t have an opportunity, as the anthem was played before CCA’s freshman game against Marion.

Moore’s father, Darryl Moore, posted a photo late Friday night on Facebook of a Snapchat image that surfaced during his son’s varsity game against Marion. The photo is taken from the perspective of someone in the crowd. It features Moore, who is black and Native American, wearing his No. 2 jersey, with a red circle drawn around him.

The message reads, “kick this f—— ni—- off the football team like honestly who the f— kneels for the national anthem”

