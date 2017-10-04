Iowa coach who drank wine on road trip: 'I made an error in judgment'

A former tennis coach in Iowa Falls has been asked to surrender her coaching authorization after bringing wine to a regional competition this spring.

Sarah Henle, 46, planned to drive students back from the tennis competition at Waterloo High School after consuming wine, according to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

“I made an error in judgment and I deeply regret it,” Henle told the Register.

Henle did not drive students back to Iowa Falls, superintendent John Robbins confirmed. He declined to comment on personnel matters.

Henle resigned her position after the incident. Additional details were not readily available.

State law now requires schools to report educators and coaches disciplined for alcohol to the state board, which oversees school licenses and authorizations.

Board sanctions for ethics violations can range from a public reprimand to a suspension or permanent revocation of license or authorization.

Henle was hired as a teaching associate in Iowa Falls on Aug. 23, 2016, and as the girls’ tennis coach on Feb. 11, 2016. She resigned from both positions May 18, 2017, according to the school district.

The district serves about 1,100 students and is located about 80 miles northeast of Des Moines.

The state board received the complaint May 22 and in August found probable cause to proceed with a hearing. Henle holds a coaching authorization through April 2018.

Henle did not comment on the proceedings, except to say that that she was “still waiting to hear back” from the state board.

A hearing is scheduled Oct. 17 before an administrative law judge in Des Moines.