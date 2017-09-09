Iowa community rocked by cross-burning photo looks for return to normalcy

None of the players believed to be included in the photo were observed on the Creston/OM sideline by this reporter Friday night.

Still, fans were apparently weary of the continuing controversy that swirled around the town.

A reporter from another media outlet who attempted to interview parents in the stands was escorted out of the stands by a police officer when several of them complained, officials from both schools confirmed. Administrators from both schools afterward told the Register that additional attempts to interview fans would lead to them being escorted out, as well. They were concerned it was disruptive and would agitate the crowd further.

A member of the football team’s staff saw a photographer on the sideline and exasperatedly said “leave him alone” to no one in particular.