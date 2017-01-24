Iowa prep basketball ref has awesome descriptions of officiating this season

Rich Ripley has been officiating Iowa prep basketball games in eastern Iowa for the past five seasons. He takes pride in doing what he does every Tuesday and Friday night in high school gyms.

And with the regular season winding down and the postseason coming up in a few weeks, the 50-year-old from Cedar Rapids offered some advice, praise and snarky humor in a recent Facebook post that shows the highs and lows of being a referee.

“Honestly, I was just being a wise guy. I wrote that in about five minutes and put a picture on it. It’s just taken off,” he said about the post’s popularity.

Four weeks remain in the regular season, and Ripley, who is the manager of general merchandise at the Hy-Vee located at 1520 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids, has been keeping track of some of his experiences with players, coaches, fans and even cheerleaders this season.



Ripley was raised in Bennett, Ia., so he knows the importance these games are for some schools. It certainly was for him.

“I’ve had some officials reach out from Nebraska and northwest Iowa that have contacted me and said they enjoyed reading it,” he said.

Ripley was raised in Bennett, Ia., so he knows the importance these games are for some schools. It certainly was for him.

“Every Tuesday and Friday that was the big thing: You’d have the pep band, you’d have the visiting team, the gym would be packed and we were the only show in town,” Ripley said. “That’s kind of nice to be a part of now — walking out and seeing a full gym. The atmosphere is electric.”

And 99.9 percent of the time, Ripley said, the athletes, coaches and fans are “absolutely awesome.”

“I’ve gotten way more compliments on my officiating than I ever have digs,” he said. “It’s very rewarding. It’s a memory.”

