Iowa RB turns in amazing, bruising 80-yard touchdown run

Council Bluffs (Iowa) Thomas Jefferson running back Cameron Baker had five rushing touchdowns against Sioux City West last Friday, and one of them is picking up national attention.

The 6-foot, 2-inch 225-pound junior broke, spun, and stiff-armed his way past multiple defenders for the score.

His mother, Holly Baker, shared video of the unbelievable run on Twitter. Outlets like Bleacher Report, MaxPreps and SportsCenter have also shared the highlight. The video on Bleacher Report’s Facebook page alone has more than 216,000 views as of Monday morning.

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson won the game, 56-21. Baker tallied 336 yards on the ground off 15 carries (that’s an average of 22.4 yards per carry.) He had over 240 yards by halftime, and ran for a 96-yard touchdown on his only carry of the second half, according to the Sioux City Journal.

He currently leads Iowa in Class 4A — the state’s highest class — with 862 rushing yards (fifth across all classes) and is tied for second with nine TDs.

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (3-1) travels to Des Moines North (0-4) for its next game Friday.