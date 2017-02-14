Iowa to hire North Dakota State OC Tim Polasek as offensive line coach

What is Iowa getting in new assistant coach Tim Polasek?

For starters, he’s already experienced groundbreaking success at Kinnick Stadium as North Dakota State’s offensive coordinator. And he should give the Hawkeye football program a recruiting edge, too.

Polasek, 37, will be officially named to Kirk Ferentz’s staff as offensive line coach later this week, the Register has confirmed.

The news that Polasek was leaving the FCS powerhouse was first reported Monday night by Jeff Kolpack of The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

Polasek has spent much of his post-college career in Fargo, N.D. He worked his way up from North Dakota State graduate assistant in 2006, then left for one season in 2013 to become an assistant at Northern Illinois, which went 12-2 that year when he was tight ends and fullbacks coach.

Polasek returned to North Dakota State as offensive coordinator in 2014, and he’s spent the past three years in that role – including presiding over quarterback and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Carson Wentz, now of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bison have ranked in the upper third of FCS in total offense, rushing offense and scoring offense in every year under Polasek’s direction.

Of course, Polasek’s tenure at NDSU also includes recent success in Iowa City. The Bison rushed for 239 yards while stunning the Hawkeyes, 23-21, on Sept. 17 at Kinnick Stadium, behind a power attack.

Something Ferentz said leading up to that week’s game in mid-September gave deference to the way the Bison find players … and use them.

“They’ve had a lot of good players. Again, the jerseys change, but they just keep playing well,” Ferentz said then. “… We might have to start recruiting North Dakota because they have a lot of guys in-state that play well for them.”

In his new role, Polasek inherits a unit from Brian Ferentz, who in January was promoted to offensive coordinator, that won the Joe Moore Award in 2016 as the nation’s best offensive line.

The Hawkeyes have now filled two of their three vacancies on the coaching staff that were created by the retirement of offensive coordinator Greg Davis and firings of assistants Bobby Kennedy and Chris White. Iowa named former offensive coordinator Ken O’Keefe as its quarterbacks coach on Feb. 3.

The school is planning to announce the final hire – likely a wide receivers coach – on Wednesday.

That likely means Brian Ferentz, 33, will preside over the running backs while in his first year as offensive coordinator. Ferentz was Iowa’s run-game coordinator the past two seasons.

And now with Polasek in the fold, the Hawkeyes certainly have two young, sharp minds when it comes to running the football.