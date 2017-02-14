Iowa to hire North Dakota State OC Tim Polasek as offensive line coach

Iowa will announce the hire of North Dakota State offensive coordinator Tim Polasek later this week, the Register has confirmed.

The news that Polasek was leaving the FCS power was first reported Monday night by Jeff Kolpack of The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

The Register also has confirmed that Polasek will become the Hawkeyes’ offensive line coach, a position opened by the promotion of Brian Ferentz to offensive coordinator.

Polasek has spent much of his post-college career in Fargo, N.D. He worked his way up from North Dakota State graduate assistant in 2006, then left for one season in 2013 to become an assistant at Northern Illinois, which went 12-2 that year when he was tight ends and fullbacks coach.

Polasek returned to North Dakota State as offensive coordinator in 2014, and he’s spent the past three years in that role – including presiding over quarterback and No. 2 overall draft pick Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, Polasek’s tenure at NDSU also includes success at Kinnick Stadium. The Bison rushed for 239 yards while stunning the Hawkeyes, 23-21, on Sept. 17 at Kinnick Stadium.

In his new role, Polasek inherits a unit that won the Joe Moore Award in 2016 as the nation’s best offensive line.

The Hawkeyes have now filled two of their three vacancies on the coaching staff that were created by the retirement of offensive coordinator Greg Davis and firings of assistants Bobby Kennedy and Chris White. They are planning to announce the final hire – likely a wide receivers coach – on Wednesday.

That likely means Ferentz, 33, will preside over the running backs while in his first year as offensive coordinator.