Iowa wrestler killed in tragic ATV accident remembered as 'dedicated' and 'energetic'

As Wendy Luft was thinking about her son during his final moments, she said there were two passions that defined him: Fishing and wrestling.

The personality trait that stuck out the most, though, was his commitment — to everything.

“Anywhere, from his sports to wrestling to school,” Wendy Luft told the Des Moines Register on Thursday. “He was a very dedicated person.”

And people were paying attention from afar.

Logan Luft, 15, of Charles City was involved in a fatal ATV accident on the Fourth of July, suffering a severe brain injury, the Charles City Press reported. Emergency crews were dispatched at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, and he was pronounced clinically brain dead by 4:54 p.m. Wednesday per a family statement on CaringBridge.org.

He was going to be in ninth grade this fall.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers, thoughts, and love as we prepare to say goodbye to our super hero,” the statement read.

Not long after Wednesday’s news was announced, hundreds of people from many communities — his hometown, as well as wrestling programs in Iowa and across the country — showed support on social media.

Prayers being sent to the Logan Luft's family as they say goodbye to their son today. https://t.co/cin3ealiEC — AnkenyWrestlingClub (@AnkenyWrestClub) July 6, 2017

Thoughts & prayers go out to the family of Logan Luft and the entire @CharlesCityCSD community during this difficult time. @cc_comets — Mason City Mohawks (@MasonCityMohawk) July 6, 2017

We are very sad to learn of the passing of Logan Luft. Logan, his family and friends are in our thoughts. — Iowa/USA Wrestling (@IowaUSAW) July 6, 2017

Heath Grimm, who is the head wrestling coach at Upper Iowa University, is a family friend of the Lufts. He said Logan’s “smile,” “determination” and “energy” as a wrestler was “second to none.”

Grimm said he’s received phone calls from numerous figures in the wrestling world — like from Colorado Springs, the home of Team USA Wrestling.

“The people that they’re coming from, as a college coach, it’s a pretty

impressive list of people who are paying attention to this young man,” Grimm said.

Wendy Luft called wrestling “a family sport.” You’re in the gym. You’re at meets. And you’re traveling.

“Those guys became such a close family that we’re so blessed to have the

support we have, but we’re not shocked,” Wendy Luft said. “If it were another family, we would be doing the same thing.”

Logan was called a “very good wrestler” and “an even better young man” by IAWrestle.com on Facebook late Wednesday.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Logan Luft of Charles City. Great wrestler & young man. Gone too soon but not forgotten. #wrestlingfamily pic.twitter.com/mHKbVYMk1w — IAwrestle (@IAwrestle) July 6, 2017

IAWrestle.com told the Register that Logan will be an honorary team captain at the organization’s “Night of Conflict” October event at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. More information about the event can be found here.

The Charles City High School wrestling team also paid tribute to its young wrestler in a Facebook post Thursday with a photo slideshow of Luft in competition.

“He impacted so many in the Community and has changed our lives and the Charles City Wrestling family forever,” the post said.

A vigil remembering Logan took place at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at Sunset Pond in Charles City — a private pond that was his favorite spot to fish, Wendy Luft said.

The Charles City Press said about 150 people attended the vigil. Family and friends recorded messages on a memorial poster, shared memories and launched floating luminaria in his honor.

About 150 people of all ages at a vigil for Logan Luft, a teen who was fatally injured in an ATV accident July 4. pic.twitter.com/eUfB8XsVFd — Charles City Press (@CCPress) July 7, 2017

Investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing. Logan’s father, Lenny Luft — a police officer with the Charles City Police Department — said his son made the commitment when he received his minor school driver’s license to become an organ donor.

And because Logan was so active and healthy, nearly all of his organs will be donated, Wendy Luft said. Logan remained on life support until Friday morning, when recipients for his organs were selected.

Wendy Luft said that when the family’s decision was final and confirmed with hospital staff, there was a flag flying outside the Mayo Clinic-St. Mary’s Hospital on Logan’s behalf because of his choosing to donate his organs.

“I had 30-plus family members who surrounded the flag,” Wendy Luft said, noting that they held a private memorial, remembering Logan as an “energetic” and “committed” young boy. “It took something so tragic, so hard, and it made it something to be proud of.

“A piece of him is going to live on in many people.”