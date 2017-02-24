Iranian teen siblings banned from representing country at chess tournaments because she didn't wear hijab, he competed against Israel

A pair of elite Iranian chess-playing siblings has been banned from future tournaments for fundamentally conservative religious reasons.

As reported by Russia Today, Dorsa Derakhshani, an 18-year-old chess grandmaster, was banned from representing the nation of Iran at future tournaments because she competed at the 2017 Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival without wearing a hijab, the traditional Muslim head scarf. Making matters even more striking, Derakhshani’s brother, Borna Derakhshani, was also banned from representing Iran at future events because he agreed to compete against Israeli player Alexander Huzman, also at the Gibraltar Chess Festival; the nation of Iran has refused to recognize the nation of Israel for decades.

The banning of the siblings, and particularly Derakhshani, sparked renewed criticism of both the Iranian national team (for obvious reasons), and the World Chess Federation (FIDE), which previously was accused of failing to stand up for women’s rights after it forced competitors to accept local law and wear hijabs during the world championship in Tehran, Iran.

Leading feminists have taken to social media to speak up on Derakhshani’s behalf, hoping to raise awareness and perhaps put pressure on Iran to reconsider it’s penalties on both Derakhshani siblings.