Ironwood inducts ailing Chuck Esquivel into sports hall of fame

In a ceremony filled with equal parts laughter and tears, Glendale Ironwood High inducted former football coach Chuck Esquivel into its athletic hall of fame in a ceremony on Friday.

Esquivel, who has late-stage pancreatic cancer, watched a live stream of the program from his Valley home. What he saw was a gymnasium packed with students, teachers, former players, high school friends and others whose lives he has touched.

“I’ve always been a little bit jealous of Chuck Esquivel,” Glendale Cactus football coach Larry Fetkenhier told the crowd. “What a kind, caring human being he is. It is hard to find somebody who does not like Coach Esquivel.

“You,” Fetkenhier said, addressing Esquivel, “are what teachers and coaches should be.”

Esquivel, 57, grew up in Kearny and was an offensive lineman at Glendale Community College and New Mexico. He was an assistant at Ironwood before being named head coach.

Esquivel coached and taught Spanish at Ironwood for nearly 30 years. As a Spanish teacher, he is known for giving students nicknames and teaching them South American geography through the singing of a silly song.

As head football coach, he took Ironwood to two state championship games, but according to those who spoke Friday, those were among the least of Esquivel’s accomplishments.

When the school decided to start a hall of fame 12 years ago, officials discussed the attributes a coach needed for induction. Winning wasn’t the only standard. Teaching, mentoring and relating to kids were more important, Athletic Director Mark Borkowski said.

“Who we were describing was Coach Esquivel,” Borkowski said.

One of Esquivel’s former assistants, Dan Filleman, said he learned more than Xs and Os while working for Esquivel.

“He’d tell players, ‘Give your parents a hug when you go home tonight. Tell them you love them,’” said Filleman, formerly the head coach at Peoria Liberty High and now at Regis Jesuit High in Aurora, Colo. “I truly believe love is what made Chuck a great coach. It wasn’t always about football. It was how you treated people.

“I always admired when former players would come back and hug him, because they truly loved him, and he loved them.”