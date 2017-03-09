is uniform good or bad ?

There is a controversy over whether or not students should be required to wear uniforms at school. One side argues things like school uniforms may deter crime and increase student safety, while the other side argues that School uniforms restrict students’ freedom of expression. I am kinda in the middle of these two arguments because I feel like it’s good for us to wear uniform for safety because things like fighting or robbery can happen if others see somebody that has nice things and it’s also kinda because people might wanna express themselves by how they dress.