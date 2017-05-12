Ind. junior track star Isaac Guerendo sets four conference records in matter of hours

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Isaac Guerendo plopped down on his back on the artificial turf infield, arm over forehead. He had just set his third Hoosier Crossroads Conference record, in the 200 meters, and was surely done for the night.

The Avon (Ind.) junior conceded that he was, “pretty gassed.” Guerendo did have three attempts left in the long jump, if he chose to take them. His jumps coach, Rick Finchum, encouraged him to do so.

“We’ve had so many meets canceled, we needed jumps,” Finchum said.

Guerendo, after five sprints and five jumps, blasted off the takeoff board to a distance of 23 feet, 9 inches. It was his fourth conference record and fourth school record in about 90 minutes.

Guerendo first won the 100 meters in 10.68 seconds, beating Hamilton Southeastern freshman Noah Malone. Then he ran on the 400-meter relay team that clocked 41.90, second-fastest in the state behind Warren Central’s 41.82. Guerendo barely held off Malone in the 200 meters, 21.72 to 21.74.

Guerendo saved his best for last.

“My legs were tired, but they were loosening back up after I kept running,” he said of his climactic jump. “Just had to push. Had a lot of knee drive on that last jump, and then pulled it out.”

For more, visit the Indianapolis Star