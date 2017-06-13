Don't blink! You might miss Isaac Taylor-Stuart's viral 40-yard dash

Isaac Taylor-Stuart returned to San Diego with the fastest laser-timed 40-yard dash at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge — and has the championship belt to prove it.

Taylor-Stuart, ranked as the No. 4 cornerback in the Class of 2018 by Rivals, ran 4.448 at the event. An Instagram video of his run has been viewed more than 46,000 times.

“I came in as the underdog,” he said. “They had their favorites as to who they thought was going to win. But when it was my time to run, I was like, ‘OK, this is my time to shock them and the world and completely blow all these guys’ 40 times. As I hit the line, everybody was shocked and they all gasped. They were like, ‘No way.’ A lot of the players came up to me and congratulated me and were like, ‘Dang, I didn’t know you were that fast, bruh.’

“On social media, one of my friends, Bradley Dunn, sent me a video of me running on the adidas football page. I was surprised and shocked. Now the whole world can see my speed. I thought it was pretty big to be featured on adidas. I’ve gotten a lot of media attention about my fast 40. Overall, I’m pretty happy that adidas provided the cleats and help with the camp.”

No false start, just #NewSpeed ⏱ We're one step ahead at @rivalscamp. #RivalsChallenge #teamadidas A post shared by adidas Football (@adidasfballus) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

A U.S. Army All-American, Taylor-Stuart already had the attention of college recruiters. Ranked as the No. 27 player in the class overall by Rivals, he has 49 offers.

“Coaches love to see the 40 yard time along with the ability to play the game of football, but I think speed helps in recruiting,” he said. “The coaches were hitting me up about the times and they were very surprised and happy that I ran that time.”

And that time could get better. Taylor-Stuart said that was not his best 40 time, but it was the first time that he had been timed under the FAT system.

“I came into the camp without any speed work or anything like that,” he said. “If I start running and improving on my speed you could see an easy low 4.3 or even a high 4.2.”