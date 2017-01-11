Georgia player who broke backboard with dunk: 'I was in complete shock'

BREAKING!!! Literally! Heritage shatters the backboard against Evans tonight!!!! OH MY WORD pic.twitter.com/w5W4OtH5zC — Kevin Faigle (@kevinfaiglewrdw) January 11, 2017

Isaiah Banks, of Heritage (Ringgold, Ga.) High School has become an Internet sensation after ripping down the rim and shattering the backboard in a game against Evans on Tuesday night.

With no rim, the game was suspended. The teams will resume the game before the regularly scheduled game later this season.

“Honestly I wasn’t thinking about it when it happened,” Banks said of his newfound fame, “but afterwards, when I found out there was a video, I was hoping it would go viral.”

And it did. It also was named the top play on SportsCenter.

So, how did this all happen?

“I just got the steal and I had a fast break and I dunked it pretty hard like I normally do,” Banks said. “When it broke, I was in complete shock.”

And the reactions?

“Everyone was like, ‘Oh my goodness, you just broke the goal,’ ” he said. “Everybody was attacking me, congratulating me in joy.”

By Wednesday, a new backboard had been installed.