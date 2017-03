Isaiah Miller from Newton (Covington, Ga.) took home the slam dunk championship during the UnderClass All-American Game festivities in Marietta.

Here are just some of the reasons why, including an amazing between-the-legs windmill that sealed the title. What makes this even more impressive: Miller stands 6-1.

Newton (GA) guard Isaiah Miller just took home the dunk contest with this throwdown. pic.twitter.com/mebYDtB44b — HoopSeen (@hoopseen) March 26, 2017

You can watch the whole contest here: