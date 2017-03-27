VIDEO: Watch guard bounce ball off opponent's head before drive to basket

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. – They have been New York City rivals for four years, but Isaiah Washington and Jose Alvarado have played together enough to know what makes their pairing special.

“We’re the two best point guards in the city,” said Washington, a senior at St. Raymond (Bronx, N.Y.). “If you can stop one of us, you can’t stop both of us.”

Delighted fans at Our Lady of Mercy’s famed CYP Gym learned that Sunday night when Washington and Alvarado, the Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.) senior, teamed up to lead High Major to an 112-81 victory over the Gauchos in the Sinis/Ciccione Memorial Tournament final.

Washington, a Minnesota commit who was recently named New York state’s Mr. Basketball, earned tournament MVP honors after scoring 14 points in a highlight-filled final. The Georgia Tech-bound Alvarado added a team-high 26 points and hit six 3-pointers, each one seemingly more difficult than the last.

In the waning minutes, Alvarado went one-on-one with the Gauchos’ Jalen Lecque, a junior from Monsignor Scanlan. He dribbled the ball off Lecque’s head en route to a layup that sent some of the teeming crowd onto the court.

“It’s always a lot of fun out here. It’s my third year playing here and I love it. It’s a small court, but you can get big things done out here,” said Washington, who pulled off several of his own impressive feats, including an alley oop off the backboard to Purdue-bound Aaron Wheeler. “The crowd is fantastic. They show you a lot of love and it’s just a good experience.”

