Issaquah (Wash.) jumped five spots to No. 10 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings.

The top nine teams all remained unbeaten and kept their places from a week ago. Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) stayed atop the rankings.

There is only a single newcomer in this week’s poll, Scotia-Glenville (N.Y.), which comes in at No. 24.