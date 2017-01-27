It sure looks like Jim Harbaugh just spent thousands on a private flight to shore up a 3-star RB commit

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is known for his commitment to the unorthodox. He serves as part of the chain gang on a Friday night while recruiting a prospect and, most recently, up and moves his team’s spring training to Rome so he can continue to hold practices. On Thursday he did something far more conventional: He pulled out all the stops to ensure that Michigan will get its man.

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh’s jet travel valued at more than $10,000 per day

In this case, the player in question is three-star running back Kurt Taylor, of Newton High in Georgia, who has been committed to the Wolverines since October of 2015. What’s far more head turning is the length to which Harbaugh allegedly went to make sure Taylor is coming to Ann Arbor. Thursday evening, Taylor tweeted a photo of himself with the Michigan coach with unique text that alluded to Harbaugh’s chosen form of transportation to Covington, Ga.:

I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for flying in today on a private plane to Covington Georgia for a home visit before signing day #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XcvlYPwyI3 — Kurt Taylor (@KurtTaylorRb2) January 26, 2017

If Harbaugh did fly down to Covington specifically to see Taylor, he made a heck of an investment to do so. In spring of 2016 it was revealed that Harbaugh racked up jet trips that accounted for more than $10,000 per day in his first two weeks on the job in 2015.

Given the need to lock up commits in the final days before Signing Day, he’s probably racking up a similar total right now.

So why would Harbaugh make such a major effort to ensure a three-star back heads to Ann Arbor? Possibly because Michigan State has been making a push to flip his commitment in recent days, with the Spartans convincing Taylor to visit Lansing this upcoming weekend.

No matter what Taylor decides when he affixes his name to one school or another on National Signing Day, no one will be able to accuse Harbaugh of failing to go the extra mile to get his man.