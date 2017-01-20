It sure looks like Lane Kiffin is trying to flip an Alabama OL commit to FAU

Lane Kiffin is officially the head coach at Florida Atlantic, and he is already doing Lane Kiffin things. The latest? Trying to flip a longtime Alabama offensive line commit to the Owls.

As CollegeSpun noted, Kiffin just extended an offer to Cullman School (Ala.) offensive lineman Hunter Brannon, a three-star prospect who has been committed to Alabama since July. Upon receiving the offer, Brannan offered the following thankful assessment:

Blessed to receive an offer from FAU! @Lane_Kiffin doing big things in the #BOCA. pic.twitter.com/tjVVqLMWsq — Hunter Brannon (@HunterBrannon50) January 19, 2017

That’ a pretty glowing assessment of FAU’s football program. That the scholarship offer came less than two weeks before National Signing Day also is a signal that Kiffin must truly think he has an outside shot at convincing Brannon to come to Florida.

Will the Cullman School star actually depart his home state to join Kiffin’s grand reclamation project? It certainly seems like a stretch, but then again, so did Kiffin coaching at FAU until it happened. We certainly know that he isn’t afraid to burn bridges, so it might almost be fitting for the former Alabama OC to ostracize himself from the Crimson Tide over a three-star recruit.