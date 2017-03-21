J.L. Mann (S.C.) up to No. 1, loads of newcomers in Super 25 spring girls soccer

Thanks to an 11-0 start, J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) is ranked No. 1 in the first spring girls soccer edition of the USA TODAY High School Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25.

Mann has scored 53 goals and allowed just three, two coming against Fort Mill in a rematch of last year’s Class AAAA state semifinal. Mann won last year’s meeting 3-0 before falling to Lexington in the title game.

Mann was ranked No. 18 in the preseason Super 25.

Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) moves up from No. 2 to No. 3.

The bigger mover, though, is Edmond North (Emond, Okla.), which was unranked in the preseason and is up to No. 3 off a good start.

Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) remains at No. 4. Broomfield (Colo.) moves up from No. 20 to No. 5.

The other newcomers: No. 10 Columbine (Littleton, Colo.), No. 11 Green Hope (Cary, N.C.), No. 12 Vestavia Hills (Ala.), No. 16 Broken Arrow (Okla.), No. 17 Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa), Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.), No. 19 Mills Goodwin (Richmond, Va.), No. 21 Charlotte Latin (Charlotte, N.C.), No. 22 Westminster Schools (Atlanta), No. 23 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis) and No. 24 Stoney Creek (Rochester Hills, Mich.).