J.T. Daniels, Phil Jurkovec lead six Gatorade Players of the Year from Super 25 teams

The annual Gatorade state football players of the year were released Monday with six winners coming from teams in the Super 25.

The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence as well as high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. The national winner will be chosen from among the state winners.

Here are the six state winners from Super 25 teams in alphabetical order by state (videos for all winners can be found here)

CALIFORNIA

JT Daniels, QB, No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

Rondale Moore, WR, No. 9 Trinity (Louisville)

La’Darius Jefferson, QB, No. 24 Muskegon

Phil Jurkovec, QB, No. 14 Pine-Richland

Derion Kendrick, QB, No. 5 South Pointe

Tyson Bagent, QB, No. 19 Martinsburg

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Alabama – Asa Martin, Austin (Decatur)

Alaska – Derryk Snell, Chugiak

Arizona – Brock Purdy, Perry (Gilbert)

Arkansas – Layne Hatcher, Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)

California – JT Daniels, Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

Colorado – Ty Evans, Palmer Ridge (Monument)

Connecticut – Spencer Lockwood, Killingly (Daywood)

Delaware – Will Knight, Smyrna

District of Columbia – Kevin Doyle, St. John’s College

Florida – Lorenzo Lingard, Orange City

Georgia – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

Hawaii – Chevan Cordiero, St. Louis (Honolulu)

Idaho – Tommy Togiai, Highland (Pocatello)

Illinois – Samson Evans, Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake)

Indiana – Tyrone Tracy, Decatur Central (Indianapolis)

Iowa – Evan Flitz, Iowa City West

Kansas – Carter Putz, Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

Kentucky – Rondale Moore, Trinity (Louisville)

Louisiana – Slade Bolden, West Monroe

Maine – Owen Garrard, Scarborough

Maryland – Anthony Lytton Jr., Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. (Upper Marlborough)

Massachusetts – Sal Frelick, Lexington

Michigan – La’Darius Jefferson, Muskegon

Minnesota – Jason Williamson, Owatonna

Mississippi – Tony Brown, East Central (Moss Point)

Missouri – Isaiah Williams, Trinity Catholic (St. Louis)

Montana – Gabe Sulser, Billings

Nebraska – Milton Sargbah, Omaha North

Nevada — Cade McNamara, Damonte Ranch (Reno)

New Hampshire – Andrew Duval, Goffstown

New Jersey – Devin Leary, Timber Creek (Sicklerville)

New Mexico – Brandon Baeza, Las Cruces

New York – Jeremy Ruckert, Lindenhurst

North Carolina – Quavaris Crouch, Harding University (Charlotte)

North Dakota – Andy Gravdahl, West Fargo

Ohio – Ra’Veion Hargrove, Trotwood-Madison

Oklahoma – Payton Scott, Charles Page (Sand Springs)

Oregon – Trey Lowe, Jesuit (Portland)

Pennsylvania — Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland

Rhode Island — Will Such, Cranston West

South Carolina — Derion Kendrick, South Pointe

South Dakota — Seth Benson, Washington (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee — Eric Gray, Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis)

Texas — Spencer Sanders, Denton Ryan

Utah — Cammon Cooper, Lehi

Vermont — Tyler Hamilton, Hartford

Virginia — Ricky Slade, C.D. Hylton (Woodbridge)

Washington — Iasiah Ifanse, Bellevue

West Virginia — Tyson Bagent, Martinsburg

Wisconsin — D.J. Stewart, Kimberly

Wyoming — Brett Brenton, Natrona County