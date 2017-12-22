5-star Clemson signee Jackson Carman responds to Ohio State fan outrage on Twitter

Jackson Carman is an Ohio native who made the perfectly reasonable decision to not sign to play college football at Ohio State. Because of his talent and location in Fairfield, Ohio, Buckeyes fans have not taken that snub too well.

Perhaps some of the anger from Columbus is due to what has been classed as a “dirty recruiting” tactic from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who told and convinced Carman that Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is on the downside of his career and landed the massive offensive lineman on Early Signing Day. If so, that anger should rightfully be directed more at Swinney than a teenage football player.

Regardless, the outrage at the ALL-USA FOOTBALL first team offense selection’s decision was both swift and significant, as you can see from just a small sample below:

carman jackson you should have asked Dabo if his program was clean because the NCAA is coming lawyers talk like little high schoolers just a matter of time!!!!!!! — David Rasey (@DavidRasey1) December 22, 2017

Jackson Carman wouldn’t have been a good fit at Ohio State 5-Star or not. Trash talking coaching and former players is a no go. His entitlement wouldn’t fit the culture either, so if our rating goes down a spot or two we’re fine #GoBucks #OhioState — christopher (@chris_renne) December 21, 2017

We are investigating a tip that Jackson Carman was also swayed by a massive goose egg Dabo Swinney Fed-Exed to him yesterday. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) December 21, 2017

Didn’t realize Dabo @ClemsonFB was so shady- what a douche but they can have Jackson Carman, all signs point to being a problem https://t.co/vxABU8CtZl — Bill Everett (@billeverett) December 21, 2017

Carman eventually had enough, and waded into the online debate himself. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m so glad I made this decision. — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) December 21, 2017

I am sincerely bewildered at the negativity displayed by fans towards recruits and their decisions. A young man working hard, achieving his dream, and moving on to the next stage of his life whilst getting a free education — For what reason could a human possibly be mad at that? — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) December 21, 2017

Carman’s crucial point in the second Tweet is an almost inarguable one. Sure, people can disagree on whether Caman will be more or less successful in one program or another, but willing failure on him or hatred at his decision is a bit much, regardless of the motivation behind it.

Like all college football recruits, Carman is just a teenager. He still has plenty of personal, professional and athletic growth ahead of him. In his case, we now know it’ll take place in South Carolina, and the huddled masses should probably come to grips with that sooner rather than later.