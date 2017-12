Jackson Carman, the nation’s top-ranked offensive tackle, signed Wednesday with Clemson during a ceremony at his school.

As of December 20th, 2017 – IM 100% #ALLIN 🐅🔥 Please respect my decision ! pic.twitter.com/rZ2Z6TOZur — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) December 20, 2017

The Fairfield (Ohio) tackle was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football first team offense.

It was the Tigers’ third major signing of the day, joining QB Trevor Lawrence and defensive end Xavier Thomas.

Carman was also considering Ohio State and Southern Cal.