Jackson Carman: Urban Meyer on 'back end of career'

The top-rated 2018 recruit in Ohio says he signed with Clemson over Ohio State on Wednesday in part because of what Dabo Swinney told him about Urban Meyer.

According to The Athletic, Swinney told Jackson Carman, a consensus five-star offensive lineman, that Meyer is “on the back end of his career in terms of years left.” And while that wasn’t the only reason he committed to the Tigers, Carman did say it was “an underlying factor,” according to the report.

“(Swinney) also kind of mentioned that Urban was on the back half of his career, which he is, and that Dabo is just starting up, you know what I mean?” Carman told The Athletic.“So having a chance of being a part of something that’s upcoming and being able to establish Clemson as a top-three figure, that was big.”

Carman, a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from Fairfield High School, is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2018 recruiting class and the No. 9 player overall, according to 247 Sports.

When asked about Carman’s comments in a small group of reporters Wednesday, Swinney said he didn’t recall making those comments to the five-star recruit but did not deny that he made them, either.

“I’m a guy that’s been here for 15 years, and there are obvious differences when you compare coaches, if they’re at different stages in life,” Swinney said. “In recruiting, you talk about anything and everything a recruit wants to talk about that seems relevant.”

Swinney lightheartedly scoffed at the notion that the comments could become controversial as he exited.

Contributing: Dan Wolken