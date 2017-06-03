Top tackle says he'll commit to Ohio State with 100,000 retweets

On the heels of five-star inside linebacker Teradja Mitchell’s commitment to Ohio State, Jackson Carman noted how well the Buckeyes’ Class of 2018 was coming along.

Carman, a massive offensive tackle from Fairfield (Ohio), is ranked as the No. 1 player at his position, the No. 1 player in his state regardless of position and the No. 12 player overall by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

So, the question was posted to the big guy on social media. How many retweets for you to commit to Ohio State?

The answer, 100,000, and a challenge to Buckeye Nation.

And we’re off …